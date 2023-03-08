 Skip to main content
Kendrick Perkins feuds with former NBA coach over Twitter

March 7, 2023
by Darryn Albert
Kendrick Perkins leans over

Nov 18, 2015; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center Kendrick Perkins (5) reacts during the first quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Chesapeake Energy Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark D. Smith-USA TODAY Sports

As he continues to double and triple down on his recent comments, Kendrick Perkins now finds himself beefing with a well-known ex-coach.

Perkins, the retired former center who is now an analyst for ESPN, made some controversial remarks this month in which he used race to argue that Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic should not win another MVP this season. Those comments were met with strong backlash, but Perkins vehemently stood by his take. In a tweet on Tuesday, Perkins wrote, “A Speaker of TRUTH has no friends!!!”

That led to a response from former Coach of the Year George Karl. A head coach in the league for 27 seasons, Karl wrote, “Untrue @KendrickPerkins cause honest educated people respect Truth. Also don’t forget that Truth is about facts not casual opinions.”

Something about that seemingly harmless message from Karl really rubbed Perkins the wrong way. He tweeted back, questioning why Karl “of all people” was saying something. Perkins also called Karl out for having “skeletons” in his closet.

Karl then responded again, tweeting that he has been talking truth since Perkins was “in diapers.” He then said that Jokic is deserving of another MVP award and that race has nothing do with the argument.

The 71-year-old Karl is far from the only notable figure to speak out against Perkins’ take. In an episode of ESPN’s “First Take” on Tuesday, JJ Redick unloaded on Perkins to his face over the comments.

If Perkins was trying to get attention with his questionable remarks, he has certainly succeeded. Karl, meanwhile, often likes attention himself and has made many headlines for his inflamatory comments about current players.

