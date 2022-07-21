Ex-Celtic responds to LeBron James’ claims about Boston fans

A former Celtics player responded to LeBron James’ recent claim about Boston fans.

In the most recent episode of his HBO show “The Shop,” James said that Boston fans were “racist as f—” (censored by LBS).

James made the claim about Boston fans in response to their heckling getting into Draymond Green’s head during the NBA Finals.

Appearing on ESPN’s “First Take” Monday, former Celtics center Kendrick Perkins responded to James. He said he didn’t experience racism.

“There’s racism everywhere. I spent eight and a half years there. And maybe because I was on the Celtics … I didn’t experience racism,” Perkins said.

Despite saying he didn’t receive racist treatment, Perkins acknowledged that Boston fans are tough, and even disrespectful to opponents.

“The fans in Boston do cross the line and hit below the belt when it comes down to being disrespectful,” Perkins said. “I can say throwing stuff at players like LeBron talk about the beer thrown at him. … You start to get out of bounds when you start talking about people and loved ones.”

“I hear from so many other players about Boston being racist and things to that nature. But there’s racism everywhere. But I will say: The fans are too damn disrespectful when it comes to opposing teams coming to Boston.”

Perkins, 37, began his career with the Celtics and played with them from 2003-2011, winning one championship. He also spent time with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Cleveland Cavaliers and New Orleans Pelicans.

H/T OutKick