Wednesday, June 8, 2022

Video: Celtics fans have profane chant for Draymond Green

June 8, 2022
by Larry Brown
May 18, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) before game one of the 2022 western conference finals against the Dallas Mavericks at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Boston Celtics fans did not hold back when it came to trash-talking Draymond Green on Wednesday night.

The Celtics beat the Warriors 116-100 to take a 2-1 lead in the NBA Finals. Green had just 2 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists in the game.

Green got into it with Grant Williams and Jaylen Brown in separate incidents in Game 2 of the series in San Francisco. So it was no surprise to see Celtics fans treat Green as the villain in Game 3.

Green was booed during introductions.

Things continued when the game began as Celtics fans yelled “Draymond sucks.”

Late in the game, Celtics fans in attendance chanted “f— you Draymond.”

Is there any question that Celtics fans dislike Green? Between his annoying and physical style of play, plus his podcast where he talks about playoff series will playing in them, Green has made himself the center of attention. It’s no surprise that Celtics fans pounced at their first opportunity to give it to Green.

