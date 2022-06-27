Kendrick Perkins issues vulgar response to racial slur from Draymond Green

Kendrick Perkins was one of several members of the media who criticized Draymond Green during the NBA Finals. Perkins could not have been surprised when Green fired back, but he is furious over how the Golden State Warriors star went about it.

Perkins ripped Green following a Game 3 NBA Finals performance in which Green had just 2 points, 4 rebounds, and 3 assists. Perkins, who won a championship with the Boston Celtics in 2008, questioned Green’s level of focus and said the former Defensive Player of the Year seemed more prepared for his postgame podcast than the actual game.

Green obviously got the last laugh, as the Warriors won the next three games against Boston to capture the NBA title. Still, he took aim at Perkins on a more recent episode of his podcast, “The Draymond Green Show.” Green told Perkins to stop acting like Skip Bayless and asked him how he went from NBA enforcer to “c–n.” Beware that the clip below contains a racial slur:

More Draymond on Perkins "You went from Enforcer to Coon" pic.twitter.com/9xlqxIf0Fc — LegendOfWinning (@LegendOfWinning) June 27, 2022

Green used the slur to imply that Perkins is cozying up to white people and doing as they say. Perkins was furious over the remark and responded in a video on Monday.

“I ain’t gotta do it your way. I’m doing it my way. But look, forget the old media. Forget the new media. I’m gonna stand by the old law, right?” Perkins said, as transcribed by Outkick’s Bobby Burack. “And the old law says, hey man, all that disrespect and all that whole s— or calling somebody a c–n, man, you got me f—ed up.”

You can see the Perkins video below, but beware that it contains a lot of cursing:

Here’s the video of Kendrick Perkins going off on draymond green 😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/fUqdgn4eUy — Shannon sharpes burner (@shannonsharpeee) June 27, 2022

Perkins later deleted the video, likely at the request of ESPN.

I took my post down addressing Draymond Green out of respect for my company and colleagues I work with everyday, but I was heard loud and clear. Happy Monday and carry on… — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) June 27, 2022

This is not the first time Perkins and Green have butted heads.