ESPN personality delivers brutal takedown of Draymond Green

June 9, 2022
by Grey Papke
May 18, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) before game one of the 2022 western conference finals against the Dallas Mavericks at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Draymond Green is getting plenty of criticism for his brutal NBA Finals Game 3 performance, but one ESPN personality may have delivered the most devastating takedown of all.

Kendrick Perkins summed up Green’s performance with a brutal tweet about Green after Wednesday’s game. The former Boston Celtics essentially said Green looked like he was more worried about his postgame podcast than he was about his actual performance.

Perkins went deeper on Thursday’s edition of “Get Up!” and accused Green of not doing the basic things needed in order to help the Warriors win.

“Did I lie? Last night, Draymond was nonexistent. How are you going to poke the bear in Game 2, talk that noise, do all that roughriding stuff in Game 2 at home, then you get into that hostile environment against the Celtics and you don’t even help your guys fight the bear? You poke the bear and don’t even help your guys fight the bear.

“Draymond Green did absolutely nothing last night to effect the game. And I’m not talking about things that show up in the stat sheet. I’m talking about actually anchoring the defense. I’m talking about actually boxing out.”

Green’s podcast is definitely becoming a hot-button issue for critics. The Warriors forward has been recording episodes after his games, prompting questions about whether it is more of a distraction than anything else. That is especially true when Green provided just two points, four rebounds, and three assists in a brutal Game 3.

Green and Perkins have clashed before, and it’s hard to believe Green will let these latest comments pass without a response. That’s always been Green’s way, but one has to wonder if it’s what he should be worrying about with the Warriors facing a 2-1 series deficit.

