ESPN personality delivers brutal takedown of Draymond Green

Draymond Green is getting plenty of criticism for his brutal NBA Finals Game 3 performance, but one ESPN personality may have delivered the most devastating takedown of all.

Kendrick Perkins summed up Green’s performance with a brutal tweet about Green after Wednesday’s game. The former Boston Celtics essentially said Green looked like he was more worried about his postgame podcast than he was about his actual performance.

Look like Draymond was more prepped for his post game podcast than the actual game. Just an observation, never mind me tho. Carry on… — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) June 9, 2022

Perkins went deeper on Thursday’s edition of “Get Up!” and accused Green of not doing the basic things needed in order to help the Warriors win.

.@KendrickPerkins says it looks like Draymond Green was "more prepped for his post game podcast than the actual game." 👀🍿 pic.twitter.com/IAmsJnWtSb — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) June 9, 2022

“Did I lie? Last night, Draymond was nonexistent. How are you going to poke the bear in Game 2, talk that noise, do all that roughriding stuff in Game 2 at home, then you get into that hostile environment against the Celtics and you don’t even help your guys fight the bear? You poke the bear and don’t even help your guys fight the bear.

“Draymond Green did absolutely nothing last night to effect the game. And I’m not talking about things that show up in the stat sheet. I’m talking about actually anchoring the defense. I’m talking about actually boxing out.”

Green’s podcast is definitely becoming a hot-button issue for critics. The Warriors forward has been recording episodes after his games, prompting questions about whether it is more of a distraction than anything else. That is especially true when Green provided just two points, four rebounds, and three assists in a brutal Game 3.

Green and Perkins have clashed before, and it’s hard to believe Green will let these latest comments pass without a response. That’s always been Green’s way, but one has to wonder if it’s what he should be worrying about with the Warriors facing a 2-1 series deficit.