Kenny Smith is candidate for Hawks coach?

Kenny Smith may be finding his calling beyond bantering with Shaq and Charles Barkley.

Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reported Thursday that the TNT analyst is a name to keep an eye on for the Atlanta Hawks head coaching job. The report adds that Smith is “well-connected” with Hawks star Trae Young. Kirschner also mentions LA Clippers assistant Chauncey Billups as another name to watch for the position.

The 57-year-old Smith briefly played for the Hawks, making 33 appearances for them in 1990. He joined Turner Sports in 1998 after retiring and has since become one of the most well-known NBA commentators in the world.

Atlanta recently fired head coach Lloyd Pierce and promoted Nate McMillan to be their interim coach. That creates a compelling opportunity for Smith, who has received interest for head coaching jobs in the past. Smith has also said before that it is only a matter of time before he leaves TNT to work for an NBA team.