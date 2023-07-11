Kenny Smith makes bold prediction about Victor Wembanyama

Victor Wembanyama is viewed by many as one of the most promising NBA rookies in the past several decades, and Kenny Smith feels the 19-year-old will live up to every bit of the hype that has surrounded him.

Smith served as an analyst for NBA TV during Monday night’s Summer League game between the Phoenix Suns and Miami Heat. When asked if he believes Wembanyama can insert himself into the Defensive Player of the Year conversation within the next five years, Smith made a very bold prediction. He said he believes the San Antonio Spurs big man will be crowned NBA MVP in year four.

“In year four, he’ll be the MVP of the league.” Kenny Smith has VERY high expectations for Victor Wembanyama in the NBA (via @NBATV)pic.twitter.com/ei1dAptYpx — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 11, 2023

“In year four, he’ll be the MVP of the league,” Smith said.

Smith believes the Spurs will be good enough to contend by Wembanyama’s fourth season. He also thinks players like LeBron James, Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant will either have retired or be past their primes, which will give Wembanyama a path to winning MVP.

While it is only Summer League, Wembanyama showed on Sunday how he can dominate a game when he scored 27 points and grabbed 12 rebounds. He has also already impressed some fans with his attitude and work ethic.

If Wembanyama lives up to expectations, it is not inconceivable that he could become the best player in the NBA in four years. Smith wants to be the first to say he called it if it happens.