Victor Wembanyama happy that 1 thing is finally over

Victor Wembanyama’s time at the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas is over after two games, and now the good part starts for the San Antonio Spurs big man.

Wembanyama regards himself as a hoops junkie. He said Sunday night that he is happy all the post-draft hype has finally ended, which will allow him to focus on his basketball game.

“In the past month, I think basketball wasn’t even 50 percent of my schedule. I can’t stand it. I know it’s a special moment in my life, but I’m glad it’s over. I just want to hoop. I just want to work out, lift, because this is my life,” Wembanyama said, via Clippers reporter Tomer Azarly.

Wembanyama wound up playing in two summer league games in Las Vegas. Though his debut on Friday night was shaky (nine points on 2/13 shooting), he had a much better showing on Sunday. Wembanyama had 27 points and 14 rebounds on 9/14 shooting in his second game.

The 19-year-old center is excited about disappearing from the public eye so he can work on his game before the season begins. The Spurs have to love that attitude.