Kenrich Williams, Julian Champagnie ejected for fight

A fight broke out during Sunday night’s game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs that resulted in three ejections.

Oklahoma City’s Kenrich Williams was guarding San Antonio’s Julian Champagnie during the third quarter of the game at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas. Williams took what appeared to be an incidental elbow to the face but was upset and and went right after Champagnie. Jeremy Sohan and Lu Dort also got involved in the scuffle.

Spurs and Thunder players

Both Champagnie and Williams were ejected for the fight. Dort was also ejected, while Sohan was called for a technical foul.

Here is another angle of the fight.

Williams did not score in the game prior to his ejection, while Dort scored 9 points. Sochan scored 17 and Champagnie had 8.

Jalen Williams scored 41 in the game to lead OKC. He was interviewed by ESPN afterwards and talked about the fight.

“It made us refocus,” Williams said. “Figure out what’s important. I thought that kind of amped up our focus on defense.”

The Thunder won the game 146-132 to improve to 48-11.

