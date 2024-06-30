Kentavious Caldwell-Pope agrees to 3-year deal with Eastern Conference team

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has been part of two NBA title-winning teams. In search of his third title, he appears to be taking on a veteran role with a younger team.

Caldwell-Pope is set to sign a three-year, $66 million deal with the Orlando Magic, according to multiple reports. Shams Charania of The Athletic added that the third year is a player option.

Third-year player option for Caldwell-Pope, sources said. https://t.co/H5UjmvSVB8 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 30, 2024

Caldwell-Pope spent the last two seasons with the Denver Nuggets and turned down a $15.4 million option to test free agency. That move has paid off for him financially, as he will now be lined up for an average annual salary of $22 million.

Though regarded as a 3-and-D wing, Caldwell-Pope clearly has immense value and can be a big help for a contender. The Magic want to be in that category coming off a 47-35 season that saw them make the playoffs. KCP is clearly viewed as a piece to help take them further, both through his play and through his experience on a young team.

Caldwell-Pope started 76 games for Denver last season, averaging 10.1 points per game while shooting 40.6 percent from three-point range.