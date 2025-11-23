Larry Brown Sports

Kenyon Martin had the most epic response to Draymond Green

by
Kenyon Martin looks on
Former Cincinnati Bearcats great Kenyon Martin walks the sideline in the second half of a college basketball game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Cincinnati Bearcats, Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018, at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati. Cincinnati Bearcats Vs Ohio State Nov 7

Kenyon Martin does not think very highly of Draymond Green as a player, and he had a savage way of showing that amid his ongoing war of words with the Golden State Warriors star.

During a recent appearance on the “On the Rocks” podcast, Martin suggested that Green’s persona as a tough guy is all fake. Martin said Green has never targeted an opposing player who would be willing to do something back to the four-time NBA champion. Naturally, Green did not appreciate the remarks and responded by attacking Martin’s resume.

Not wanting to let the feud go, Martin then took to social media to share a massive list of power forwards that he believes are “better at basketball” than Green. Martin said he easily came up with 200 players who are better than Green, and the list included 50 players at Green’s position.

“And guess who I didn’t mention? Me,” Martin said. “I ain’t even mentioned me.”

Green chose not to directly address Martin’s claim that Green is a fake tough guy. That obviously is not the only time Green has heard that, and there is definitely some truth to it. There is also plenty of truth to Martin’s claim that there are dozens of players who are or were better than Green, though Green will always have his four NBA titles to fall back on.

Martin, who is now 47, was the No. 1 overall draft pick in 2000. He made his lone NBA All-Star appearance in 2004. He is known for throwing around criticism and has fired off shots at numerous people in recent years.

Both Green and Martin can be right. Green is far from one of the best players in NBA history, but he has certainly had one of the best careers.

.

