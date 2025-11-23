Kenyon Martin had the most epic response to Draymond Green

Kenyon Martin does not think very highly of Draymond Green as a player, and he had a savage way of showing that amid his ongoing war of words with the Golden State Warriors star.

During a recent appearance on the “On the Rocks” podcast, Martin suggested that Green’s persona as a tough guy is all fake. Martin said Green has never targeted an opposing player who would be willing to do something back to the four-time NBA champion. Naturally, Green did not appreciate the remarks and responded by attacking Martin’s resume.

Not wanting to let the feud go, Martin then took to social media to share a massive list of power forwards that he believes are “better at basketball” than Green. Martin said he easily came up with 200 players who are better than Green, and the list included 50 players at Green’s position.

“And guess who I didn’t mention? Me,” Martin said. “I ain’t even mentioned me.”

Kenyon Martin list of PFs better than Draymond Green:



Giannis, Anthony Davis, Dirk, Barkley, Garnett, Duncan, Rodman, Malone, Webber, Amari, Bosh, Rasheed, Pau Gasol, Elton Brand, Antwan Jamison, Zach Randolph, Carlos Boozer, David West, Jermaine O Neal, Shawn Kemp, Derek… pic.twitter.com/45n0nri53g — NBA Courtside (@NBA__Courtside) November 22, 2025

Green chose not to directly address Martin’s claim that Green is a fake tough guy. That obviously is not the only time Green has heard that, and there is definitely some truth to it. There is also plenty of truth to Martin’s claim that there are dozens of players who are or were better than Green, though Green will always have his four NBA titles to fall back on.

Martin, who is now 47, was the No. 1 overall draft pick in 2000. He made his lone NBA All-Star appearance in 2004. He is known for throwing around criticism and has fired off shots at numerous people in recent years.

Both Green and Martin can be right. Green is far from one of the best players in NBA history, but he has certainly had one of the best careers.