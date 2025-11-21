Draymond Green rips former NBA All-Star on his podcast

Draymond Green has yet another name to add to his list of enemies.

The Golden State Warriors star Green called out retired ex-NBA All-Star Kenyon Martin on the latest episode of his self-titled podcast for Audacy. Earlier in the week, Martin, during an appearance on the “On the Rocks” podcast, suggested that Green’s persona as a tough guy was all fake.

“I think what Draymond does is calculated,” said Martin. “Draymond ain’t did nothing to nobody who’s going to do something back to him … Ain’t nobody took him out the air, ain’t nobody hit him, ain’t nobody stepped on his chest, ain’t nobody did anything that he’s done to nobody.”

Kenyon Martin on Draymond Green being a fake tough guy: "I think what Draymond does is calculated, Draymond ain't do nothing to somebody whos going to do something back to him" pic.twitter.com/qC0DrqZjJO — MrBuckBuck (@MrBuckBuckNBA) November 17, 2025

Green responded to that claim by attacking Martin’s resume.

“The constant shots has been a little confusing to me because I don’t know quite where they came from,” said Green. “You would think someone that was the No. 1 pick that didn’t quite have the career I’ve had when you talk Defensive Player of the Year, or nine All-Defensive teams that I have. And he has zero? One All-Star?

“I just don’t know how you can continue to shoot at me when you underachieved,” Green added of Martin. “The shots they’re just a little baffling to me … Because If I stop playing today, my career was better, way more impactful … Your resume got to be a little better to just keep taking shots.”

Here is the clip of Green’s remarks.

Draymond Green fires back at Kenyon Martin



“Idk how you continue to shoot at me when you underachieved. 1 all star? If I stop playing today, my career was better, way more impactful. Your resume got to be a little better to keep taking shots”



(Via @DraymondShow) pic.twitter.com/5pBEQ0qMGP — NBA Courtside (@NBA__Courtside) November 21, 2025

Notably, Green did not refute Martin’s point about being a fake tough guy and instead went with personal attacks on Martin’s career. But this clearly is not the first time that Martin, who is also a regular contributor to Gilbert Arenas’ popular “Gil’s Arena” podcast, has taken swipes at Green.

Now 47 years old, Martin, the No. 1 overall draft pick in 2000 as well as an NBA All-Star in 2004, is also known for throwing around shade almost indiscriminately. Over just the span of the last couple of years, Martin has been the first to fire off shots at everybody from his former head coach to family members of current NBA stars.