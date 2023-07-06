Kevin Durant jokingly issues ‘burner account’ challenge to fans

Kevin Durant has a history of getting into it with fans on social media, and it sounds like the Phoenix Suns star is planning to continue with that on the newest platform.

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, launched a new social media platform on Wednesday called Threads. The platform is supposed to compete with Twitter, which has always been Durant’s preferred vessel for defending himself against trolls. He even once appeared to do so with the use of a burner account.

On Thursday, Durant joked on Twitter that he is “on threads with the burner.” He told fans to “come find me.”

Durant was obviously joking, but no one would be surprised if he had burner accounts on Threads. After all, this is the same NBA Finals MVP who recently felt the need to jump into a Twitter spaces conversation and rip a few people. Why should a new platform be any different?