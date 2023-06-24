Kevin Durant jumps into Twitter Spaces conversation that was bashing him

One of the odd attributes of Kevin Durant is his obsession with participating in NBA-related discussions with nobodies over social media. On Friday night, he was at it again.

Durant jumped into a Twitter Spaces conversation. Twitter Spaces is a forum through Twitter that allows users to host, join and participate in live audio-only talk shows. This particular Twitter Spaces conversation was hosted by online personality “LegendOfWinning,” and the conversation was titled “Kevin Durant is not top 5.”

To the surprise of some — but not all — Durant himself jumped in and argued with the speakers. He appeared to join in after about 40 minutes. Then he told off the hosts for the way they view the game.

“I just think how y’all even look at the game is whack as f—,” Durant said. “I just think how you all consume the game is trash. Are you good or not? Some things can be that simple.”

Durant even joining the conversation led some to be in disbelief and make jokes.

Durant really just can’t let it go. He loves mixing it up with the people too much. At least he’s not using burners anymore.

You can listen to the full Twitter Spaces conversation here: