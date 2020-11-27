Kevin Durant has great response to fan who compares him to Michael Jordan

Kevin Durant wants the youngbloods on Twitter to put some respeck on the name of His Airness.

The Brooklyn Nets star responded to a fan this week who compared him to Michael Jordan. Reacting to a “First Take” debate about Jordan vs. Durant for their scoring abilities, the fan clowned the “old heads” who thought Jordan was better. The fan cited Durant’s tall frame and ball-handling ability as a three-level scorer with elite shooting percentages.

You old heads drive me nuts. Michael Jordan is 6’6. @KDTrey5 is 6’11 can shoot from all three levels, 90% free throw shooter, and can ball handle and move like a point guard. If he wanted to get 35 a night like Jordan, he could. That is the definition of unguardable https://t.co/5Dhaux9p1n — Dante Keys (@dkeys7193) November 26, 2020

“MJ is one of one,” Durant soon replied. “God level, unmatched, unparalled, a pure master at this s—. I’m still watching his games to learn. Leave me out of it please.”

Comparing greats across generations in any sport is always difficult because the game’s best have a tendency to get bigger and more skilled as the years go by. That’s just evolution. Jordan also did not have many of the modern resources that Durant now enjoys, included basketball’s increased shift towards the three-point shot.

While Durant is likely the best pure scorer of this generation, his response to the fan is very on-brand. The four-time scoring champion once said that he is not really motivated by trying to be basketball’s GOAT.