Kevin Durant responds after getting called out on ‘Hard Knocks’

Kevin Durant was the victim of an unexpected callout on Tuesday’s episode of “Hard Knocks,” and it did not go unnoticed.

Tuesday’s episode put the spotlight on John Brown, a bodybuilder and two-time Mr. Universe. Two of his sons, Equanimeous and Amon-Ra, play wide receiver in the NFL, with Amon-Ra emerging as a key player for the featured Detroit Lions.

In a clip from the show, the elder Brown discusses his process when working with his sons, which involves training the whole body. That discussion veered into a brief shot at Durant.

“Kevin Durant and these guys, who mess their Achilles up,” Brown said. “I have a question for guys like Kevin Durant. When’s the last time you did a calf raise?”

Durant had no problem responding, via Twitter, to Brown’s question.

Calling out Durant for the Achilles injury he suffered in 2019 is kind of bizarre. Of course, Durant was already dealing with a calf strain at the time, and some certainly blamed the Golden State Warriors’ training staff for clearing him to play. Maybe Brown would have had different advice. Brown might even say he would have prevented the calf injury in the first place. It almost certainly was not down to a lack of work, though.

Durant is always happy to take on Twitter trolls. Something like this was certain to get a response.