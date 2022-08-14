 Skip to main content
Kevin Durant gets into it with Twitter trolls again over move to Warriors

August 14, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Apr 23, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) looks up at the scoreboard in the third quarter against the Boston Celtics at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Durant is trying to navigate through another drama-filled offseason, but the Brooklyn Nets star always seems to find time to go at it with trolls on social media.

Durant was once again irked on Sunday by some fans on Twitter who criticized him for signing with the Golden State Warriors six years ago. These particular K.D. haters said the 12-time All-Star ruined his legacy and negatively impacted the NBA by leaving the Oklahoma City Thunder for Golden State. Of course, Durant strongly disagrees.

As we have seen him do in the past, Durant then began firing off replies left and right.

For better or worse, Durant never tunes out all of the noise. It probably serves as his primary source of motivation, which is why he has shown no signs of slowing down.

Durant’s detractors absolutely loved when the Warriors won a championship this year without him (again). K.D. had some advice for those trolls after the NBA Finals that he should probably considering taking himself.

