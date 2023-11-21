Kevin Durant has message for the sports gamblers

Kevin Durant is tired of all the sports gamblers. On Monday, the Phoenix Suns forward sent them a message.

Durant posted on X to complain about the handful of sports bettors who always make sure to blame him when they lose money while gambling. The Suns star added that when he does help bettors win, he isn’t getting a cut of any winnings.

“When I get ya [sic] paid, u don’t DM me and send a small percentage to my cashapp but when them parlays don’t hit, I’m every name in the book. Yall ain’t real,” said Durant.

One user was able to make light of the situation. He told Durant that the former MVP, who is making nearly $50 million in NBA wages this year alone, should be content to let some fans enjoy their “band-aids.”

The fan put a spin on the term “bands,” which is a term used to describe bands of hundred dollar bills. The tiny band-aids quip got a laugh out of the Suns superstar.

“Couple band aids got me cryin [sic]. U right tho, lemme delete my tweet,” Durant answered to the fan.

Durant is fresh off a thrilling finish on Sunday in a 140-137 double overtime Suns victory over the Utah Jazz. A lot of “band-aids” were probably won and lost following the game’s controversial ending.