Suns-Jazz 2OT game ended in controversial fashion

The double-overtime game between the Phoenix Suns and Utah Jazz Sunday nearly went to triple overtime had it not been for a controversial overturned call.

The Jazz trailed 140-137 with just 0.9 left in the second OT at Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Jazz big man Lauri Markkanen received an inbound pass in the right corner and quickly launched a three-pointer. His shot was partially blocked by Suns forward Kevin Durant.

DURANT BLOCKS MARKKANEN FOR THE WIN 🚫 pic.twitter.com/k71kM5mkH5 — NBA TV (@NBATV) November 20, 2023

Baseline referee Ashley Moyer-Gleich initially whistled KD for a foul on the play. The foul would have granted Markkanen, an excellent free throw shooter, three shots at the foul line.

The Suns ended up challenging the call.

Upon closer look, there appeared to be quite a bit of contact on Durant’s contest. The replay would have had to be deemed definitive enough to overturn the initial foul call.

But the referees surprisingly overturned the call and ruled Durant’s contest a clean block.

KEVIN DURANT FOULS LAURI MARKKANEN ON THE GAME-TYING 3-POINTER 🤯 Good call or bad call? pic.twitter.com/tQ41xPa4hf — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 20, 2023

That ruling allowed Phoenix to win the game 140-137.

Durant finished with 39 points and 10 assists. Markkanen nearly matched KD’s point total with 38 points and 17 rebounds. The two showed respect for one another after the early-season classic they each just starred in.

All love between KD & Lauri after a thriller in SLC 🤝 pic.twitter.com/o0DpVmsZtC — NBA TV (@NBATV) November 20, 2023

The Suns were one stop away from beating the Jazz at the end of both regulation and the first overtime. But the Jazz made two clutch shots to keep their hopes alive.

First it was Markkanen with a late bucket to tie the game late in the fourth quarter.

Lauri scores a HUGE second chance bucket to send it to OT! 💪 pic.twitter.com/ECZjbawx0R — NBA TV (@NBATV) November 20, 2023

Then it was Collin Sexton with a last-gasp putback to force a second OT.

COLLIN SEXTON FORCES DOUBLE OT ON THE PUTBACK 🤯 pic.twitter.com/uo1IpTPVQW — NBA TV (@NBATV) November 20, 2023

But third time proved to be the charm for the Suns, who got a favorable whistle to secure their 7th win of the season.