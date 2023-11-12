Kevin Durant, LeBron James respond to fan angry about their friendship

One fan was not happy that LeBron James and Kevin Durant are friends off the court. The two superstars had the perfect responses to their hater.

James’ Los Angeles Lakers outlasted Durant’s Phoenix Suns Friday in a 122-119 affair at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Ariz.

Durant led all scorers with 38 points to go along with 9 rebounds, while James powered the Lakers with 32 points and 11 rebounds.

James and Durant shared a few laughs during the first half of the contest. The Suns’ official X account posted the photo during the halftime break.

The wholesome snapshot drew the ire of X user @BlindLivin, who lambasted the idea of rival athletes being friends.

“I hate this ‘we all fiends’ [sic] laughing during the game s–t!! It’s time to go to work, kill these mofos and keep your for on their necks. THIS IS 1 of the reason why MJ23 is the 🐐 MJ23 simply killed EVERYONE IN SIGHT!” said the user (profanity edited by LBS).

Both Durant and James replied to the user. Durant argued that friends actually competed harder against each other.

“At some point, yall non athletes gon realize that friends compete harder against one another,” said Durant.

James supported Durant’s message with a shrug emojis and a photo of Michael Jordan and Charles Barkley. Barkley and MJ were known to be very close during their playing days.

James and Durant also shared a heartfelt moment during their first matchup against each other in October.