 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, July 28, 2024

Kevin Durant gets the memes after catching fire for Team USA

July 28, 2024
by Steve DelVecchio
Read

Kevin Durant drives to the basket

Kevin Durant was cleared to play in Sunday’s game against Serbia after sitting out all of Team USA training camp with a calf injury, and it would be an understatement to say the two-time NBA Finals MVP looked just fine.

Durant came off the bench for Team USA in the first half and immediately caught fire. He scored 14 points on 5/5 shooting in his first 7 minutes of action, including 4/4 from three-point range. Durant then took a rest and continued to cook when he re-entered the game. He finished 7/7 overall and 5/5 from three-point range with 19 points in the first half.

The incredible half led to some even better memes:

Needless to say, Durant was showing no ill effects from the calf injury.

A report earlier in the week claimed Durant was in danger of missing the game against Serbia, and K.D. seemed unhappy about the information circulating. In hindsight, that may have been because he was good to go and considered it to be nonsense.

Article Tags

2024 Summer OlympicsKevin Durant
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus