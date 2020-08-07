Kevin Durant earns $1 million bonus without even playing in a game

Kevin Durant scored a sweet bonus without actually playing in a game this season.

Durant’s Brooklyn Nets beat the Sacramento Kings 119-106 to clinch a playoff spot on Friday. Clinching the spot meant that Durant was able to secure a $1 million bonus as part of the terms of his contract, according to Bobby Marks.

Durant ended up making $38,199,000 for the 2019-2020 season even though he did not play due to his recovery from a torn Achilles tendon. Brooklyn signed him knowing he would miss the year, so paying out the bonus might be a pleasant surprise about the team’s season, especially when you consider Kyrie Irving has also been out due to injury.

The Nets clinching wasn’t the only move regarding the playoff scene.

The Washington Wizards on Friday became the first team part of the NBA restart in Orlando to be eliminated from playoff contention. Their loss to Memphis meant the Orlando Magic clinched one of the final two playoff spots in the East.