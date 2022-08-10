Report: Kevin Durant has 2 preferred landing spots

As Kevin Durant ramps up his efforts to force a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, he may be eyeing two particular teams as potential landing spots.

The Boston Celtics are a “desired landing spot” of Durant’s, according to Ian Begley of SNY. Durant would also be interested in the Philadelphia 76ers, Begley says. Some members of the 76ers have pushed for the team to engage in trade talks, though no serious discussions have occurred.

The problem with a trade becomes the same one that has plagued Durant trade talks since the Nets star’s initial request. It would be very difficult for these teams to acquire Durant without trading away some of the players that make them appealing to Durant in the first place. Begley notes that Durant would like to play with Boston’s Marcus Smart, but some reports have suggested that the Nets have targeted Smart as part of a package in exchange for Durant.

On paper, the Nets and Celtics would seem to have the pieces and mutual interest in making a trade work. Such a trade might have to involve Jaylen Brown and Smart, which may ultimately be more than Boston is willing to do. If the price Brooklyn sets is too steep, it will not matter how badly Durant wants to play for the Celtics.