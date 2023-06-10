Kevin Durant responds to Bruce Brown accusations

Kevin Durant has grown tired of the rumors and speculation about what transpired during his time with Brooklyn Nets — particularly as it relates to Bruce Brown.

Durant and Brown spent two seasons as teammates before Brown departed to join the Denver Nuggets ahead of the 2022-2023 regular season. And following Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday night — a game that saw Brown’s Nuggets go up 3-1 over the Miami Heat — a tweet from a Nets fan sent Durant over-the-top.

That same player KD didn't want back on the Nets 😭 — Jeri Tsai (@JeriTsaiNets) June 10, 2023

Eddie Gonzalez, who co-hosts a podcast with Durant, was quick to dismiss the fan’s claim. And that’s when a frustrated Durant also chimed in.

“At some point, Nets Twitter has to stop making s–t up. . . I know, I know, I’m soft for this tweet. I’ll delete soon,” Durant wrote.

Despite Durant’s frustration, there is some reason to believe the fan’s claim holds water. It was just conjured up by the fanbase and spread without substance. The rumor actually comes from Brown himself — sort of.

During an interview with Dan LeBatard last month, Brown implied that Brooklyn’s front office wanted him back but ultimately decided against offering him a contract based on outside influence. He didn’t specifically name Durant or any other player, but made it easy enough to read between the lines.

“To be honest, I don’t think it was the Nets’ front office organization who made that decision,” Brown said. “Because from what I’ve heard, they wanted me back.”

Pressed on who it was that didn’t want him back, Brown insisted he didn’t know but reiterated that the decision wasn’t made by the front office. Nets fans have simply connected those dots much to the dismay of Durant.