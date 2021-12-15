Kevin Durant has response for Skip Bayless after receiving praise

Kevin Durant may have received praise from Skip Bayless on Tuesday night, but he wanted no part of it.

Durant scored 34 points with 13 rebounds and 11 assists in his Brooklyn Nets’ 131-129 win over the Toronto Raptors in overtime.

After the game, Bayless, an irritating FS1 personality, praised Durant as the “best player on the planet.”

The Best Player on the Planet was at it again tonight in Brooklyn, going assassin in overtime for the COVID-rocked Nets. Nothing like Kevin Durant. You watch, Bron? — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) December 15, 2021

That might have been fine if that were all Bayless said. But the notorious LeBron James hater couldn’t resist tying Durant’s night to James.

Durant probably did not like being used as a tool by Bayless in the personality’s endless quest to trash LeBron.

He added a response for Bayless, telling the host “I really don’t like” you.

I really don’t like u https://t.co/CdTs4ZReko — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) December 15, 2021

Durant’s response was widely shared over social media.

Don’t worry, Kevin, you’re not alone. Plenty of people dislike Bayless, who is well-compensated for playing the heel role.

Durant’s Nets are now 20-8. Durant took on a bigger role with James Harden out for the game.

