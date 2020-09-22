Report: Skip Bayless nearing contract extension with FOX Sports

Skip Bayless is nearing the end of his current contract with FOX Sports, but it does not sound like the polarizing media personality is going anywhere.

Bayless is close to finalizing a new deal with FOX, Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports reports. He is expected to get a slight raise on the $6 million salary he currently makes with the network. Negotiations are still ongoing with Bayless’ current contract set to expire at the end of the month.

Bayless wants to remain with FOX and executives want to keep him, but McCarthy says the recent backlash the 68-year-old received for his comments about Dak Prescott “put a major bump in negotiations.” Prescott opened up about his struggles with depression due in part to the coronavirus pandemic, and Bayless said he has no sympathy for the Dallas Cowboys quarterback. Bayless later tried to clarify that he was referring only to Prescott’s pandemic-related depression, not the struggles Prescott was having after his brother Jace committed suicide in April.

Prescott and his brother Tad responded to the criticism, and Dez Bryant and others also unloaded on Bayless.

Bayless earns a multimillion-dollar salary because of the outrageous things he says, so his remarks about Prescott were not a surprise.

While there was some talk that Bayless could potentially make a huge move back to his old employer, all indications are he will continue with FOX.