Kevin Durant nearing return to action for Nets

The Brooklyn Nets are just days away from finally getting a healthy contingent on the court together.

Nets coach Steve Nash revealed Saturday that there is a “high probability” that Kevin Durant will return to action this week. Nash said the return could come as early as Monday, but made no guarantee of that.

Steve Nash said there is a chance that Kevin Durant plays on Monday against the Knicks. Nash said there is a "high probability" Durant returns this week, even if it is not on Monday. — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) April 3, 2021

Durant has not played since Feb. 13 due to a lingering hamstring strain. The Nets have changed significantly since then, having added both Blake Griffin and LaMarcus Aldridge in the buyout market. Durant has still had an impact, having played a role in bringing one of those players to Brooklyn.

The Nets’ big three of Durant, James Harden, and Kyrie Irving have only started six games together this season. Those three will want to get their chemistry as good as it can be before the playoffs, where the Nets will be among the favorites.