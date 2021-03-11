Blake Griffin shares who recruited him most to join Nets

Blake Griffin is now a member of the Brooklyn Nets and set to make his debut for the team on Thursday. Griffin agreed to a contract buyout with the Pistons in order to become a free agent and gave back $13 million. He wanted to join a contender.

But who is most responsible for recruiting him to the Nets? Griffin says that it was Kevin Durant who worked hardest to get him there.

Blake Griffin said Kevin Durant was the player who recruited him most heavily to Brooklyn. Griffin added “playing meaningful basketball, playing in the playoffs and contending for a championship” were driving factors in signing with the Nets. — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) March 11, 2021

Griffin chose well when he picked the Nets. Brooklyn is second in the East at 24-13 and has really rolled since acquiring James Harden (they’re 17-7 since he joined the team). Harden also received recognition recently for his role on the squad.

Between the additions of Griffin and Harden, the Nets are looking like a serious title contender.