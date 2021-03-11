 Skip to main content
Blake Griffin shares who recruited him most to join Nets

March 10, 2021
by Larry Brown

Blake Griffin

Blake Griffin is now a member of the Brooklyn Nets and set to make his debut for the team on Thursday. Griffin agreed to a contract buyout with the Pistons in order to become a free agent and gave back $13 million. He wanted to join a contender.

But who is most responsible for recruiting him to the Nets? Griffin says that it was Kevin Durant who worked hardest to get him there.

Griffin chose well when he picked the Nets. Brooklyn is second in the East at 24-13 and has really rolled since acquiring James Harden (they’re 17-7 since he joined the team). Harden also received recognition recently for his role on the squad.

Between the additions of Griffin and Harden, the Nets are looking like a serious title contender.

