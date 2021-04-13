 Skip to main content
Kevin Durant calls out Shannon Sharpe for lying about him

April 12, 2021
by Larry Brown

Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant called out Shannon Sharpe on Monday for lying about him.

Durant commented on a video that showed Sharpe attributing a quote to Durant. The quote supposedly had Durant saying if he beat LeBron James in the NBA Finals, and James is considered the “GOAT,” what does that make KD?

Here’s the video of Sharpe talking on Monday’s edition of “Undisputed.”

The problem is Sharpe, who co-hosts the show, was quoting a fake quote attributed to Durant.

Here’s the quote that Sharpe must have seen, which is recognized as being a fake quote.

After the video clip was brought to KD’s attention, he called out Sharpe.

“Y’all drunk uncle out here lying again. When did I say this [Shannon Sharpe] ???????????????????????????,” Durant tweeted.

Sharpe wouldn’t be the first media member caught using that quote.

This nice thing is Durant actually called out the criticism from his real account, unlike what he’s done in the past.

