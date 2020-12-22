Kevin Durant speaks highly of relationship with Draymond Green despite drama

Kevin Durant is set to play against the Golden State Warriors for the first time since his 2019 departure, and he has nothing but love for them.

Before Tuesday’s season opener against the Warriors, the Brooklyn Nets star spoke highly of his relationship with his former teammates in Golden State, including Draymond Green.

KD discussed the bonds that came from winning championships with the Warriors. The love came through.

“Definitely keep in touch here and there,” said Durant. “I’ve seen Draymond in the summer. We ran into each other at a restaurant. It was good to see him and his family … It’s good to see from afar, see everybody’s doing well and realize that these bonds that we created will never be broken no matter what jerseys we put on, no matter what part of the country we all live in.”

Durant also added that he would “always be a Warrior” in his heart.

The former NBA MVP won two championships in his three seasons with the Warriors but had an acrimonious relationship with Green at times. Green recently said he had an issue with Durant letting his free agency situation linger in his last season in Golden State instead of being more transparent.

In any case, Green has been ruled out for Tuesday’s game against Brooklyn, so the two will not be able to duke it out on the court. It does seem like whatever issues they once had are now in the past though.