Kevin Durant, Steph Curry show Damian Lillard ultimate respect

The Portland Trail Blazers may have lost Game 5 of their first-round playoff series to the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday night, but Damian Lillard won over the hearts of fans and his fellow players.

Lillard had a record-setting performance, scoring an absurd 55 points on 12 three-pointers. His 55 points were a Portland playoff record, and the 12 threes were a postseason record. He scored 12 straight points in overtime to send the game to double OT.

Lillard was so unreal that fellow superstars were in awe.

Here is what Kevin Durant had to say:

I had like 4 tweets I wanted to write to describe this MASTERPIECE by Damian Lamonte Ollie Lillard Sr, but I am seriously at a loss for words… — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) June 2, 2021

This a spiritual experience. — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) June 2, 2021

God mode. — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) June 2, 2021

Steph Curry was equally impressed.

.@Dame_Lillard that’s all I have to says — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) June 2, 2021

There was this too from Magic Johnson:

Dame Lillard oh my goodness. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) June 2, 2021

There was no other way to react. Lillard was on fire in the game.

Unfortunately for him, his Blazers were unable to pull out the win, losing 147-140 in double overtime. Lillard continues to win the respect of people across the league and thrill fans with his explosive performances.