Kevin Durant, Steph Curry show Damian Lillard ultimate respect

June 1, 2021
by Larry Brown

The Portland Trail Blazers may have lost Game 5 of their first-round playoff series to the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday night, but Damian Lillard won over the hearts of fans and his fellow players.

Lillard had a record-setting performance, scoring an absurd 55 points on 12 three-pointers. His 55 points were a Portland playoff record, and the 12 threes were a postseason record. He scored 12 straight points in overtime to send the game to double OT.

Lillard was so unreal that fellow superstars were in awe.

Here is what Kevin Durant had to say:

Steph Curry was equally impressed.

There was this too from Magic Johnson:

There was no other way to react. Lillard was on fire in the game.

Unfortunately for him, his Blazers were unable to pull out the win, losing 147-140 in double overtime. Lillard continues to win the respect of people across the league and thrill fans with his explosive performances.

