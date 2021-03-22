Kevin Durant shades Steve Kerr over comments about Warriors tenure

Kevin Durant doesn’t seem to think much of Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr’s recent comments about Durant’s final season with the team.

On Monday, Kerr said he enjoyed the 2019-20 season — which saw the Warriors go 15-50 — more than he enjoyed Durant’s final season with Golden State in 2018-19. That Warriors team ultimately lost in the NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors, ending a year that had Durant’s impending free agency hanging over the entire season.

Durant responded on Twitter with his own take on Kerr’s commentary.

This is hilarious — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) March 22, 2021

There have been hints that Durant sometimes felt isolated on the Warriors, and that he and his ex-teammates aren’t on the best of terms. This probably won’t help dissuade him from those feelings.

On the other hand, Durant doesn’t seem to have had the best time during that season either. Maybe Kerr has a point.