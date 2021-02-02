Kevin Durant appears to throw shade at former Warriors teammates

Kevin Durant’s relationship with his old teammates has seemed a bit frosty since he left Golden State, and now we are getting further evidence of that.

The Brooklyn Nets star ‘liked’ an Instagram post this weekend about some comments made by Detroit Pistons veteran Wayne Ellington. The Pistons and the Warriors played each other on Friday, which led to some hostility between Pistons swingman Rodney McGruder and the rest of the Warriors. Durant’s ‘like’ indicated that he agreed with Ellington calling Draymond Green and Klay Thompson “unprofessional” for their role in the incident.

Kevin Durant liked this comment from Wayne Ellington calling Klay Thompson and Draymond Green unprofessional for their comments on Rodney McGruder. Klay said McGruder could be out of the league soon, and Draymond wondered when he became the tough guy for the Pistons. pic.twitter.com/M6gi27yi7t — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 1, 2021

Thompson got a bit personal with his comments about McGruder. Green then piled on with even harsher words in his postgame press conference.

As for Durant, he left Golden State for the Nets in 2019 after winning two NBA titles with the Warriors. Since his departure, Durant has denied that there is beef. But this latest development may be an indication otherwise.