Kevin Durant’s ‘The Boardroom’ show cancelled by ESPN+

Kevin Durant’s show “The Boardroom” has not been renewed after two seasons on ESPN+, the New York Post’s Andrew Marchand reported on Tuesday.

Durant, along with his business partner Rich Kleiman and ESPN analyst Jay Williams, hosted the show. The program aimed to “bring fans behind the scenes of the modern boardroom, showcasing the evolution of sports business through the minds of athletes, sports executives and tech moguls alike.”

The show was created by Thirty Five Ventures, which is a business arm created by Durant and Kleiman.

Durant, 31, did not play this season and is not participating in the NBA’s restart in Orlando as he continues to recover from a torn Achilles tendon suffered during the NBA Finals last year. Durant is a 10-time All-Star, 2-time NBA Finals MVP and NBA champion, and won the 2013-2014 NBA MVP award. He publicized The Boardroom when announcing his decision last year to sign with the Brooklyn Nets.