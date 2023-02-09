Kevin Durant traded to Suns in blockbuster deal

Kevin Durant has been hoping for a trade away from the Brooklyn Nets since the summer, and he finally got his wish.

The Nets on Wednesday night traded Durant and TJ Warren to the Phoenix Suns for a big haul. The Nets are getting back Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder, four first-round picks and a 2028 pick swap.

The Nets’ trade of Durant comes two days after they sent Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith and a 2029 first-round pick. Brooklyn indicated at the time that they were still intending to compete this season. But the team’s trade of Durant signals they are now rebuilding. They have some quality pieces with which to rebuild including Bridges, Cam Thomas and Nic Claxton. The Ben Simmons contract will hold them back though.

The Suns are 30-26 and have not played to their expectations this season. However, they have gone 9-2 over their last 11 games and just got Devin Booker back from a groin injury.

Phoenix will now have a starting five that includes Durant, Booker, Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton. That’s a tough group to beat. New Suns owner Mat Isbhia is making an immediate statement about his intent to win now.