Kevin Durant response to Michael Jordan tweet goes viral

Kevin Durant has kept a pretty low profile since requesting a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, but that has not stopped him from sparring with people on Twitter.

On Tuesday, Durant appeared to troll those questioning his legacy by asking his followers if they added to their legacy that day.

Did u add to your legacy today? If so, what did u do? — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) July 12, 2022

In what may have been a response to Durant, CLNS Media founder Nick Gelso tweeted a video Wednesday of Michael Jordan hitting a fadeaway jumper, and tagged the 33-year-old.

“This is legend. This is legacy. @KDTrey5,” Gelso wrote.

Durant responded that he, like Jordan, was more than capable of making that shot.

“I can shoot a fadeaway too, just need a camera man and some Stan’s to hype it up,” Durant wrote.

I can shoot a fadeaway too, just need a camera man and some Stan’s to hype it up — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) July 13, 2022

A “stan” is a hardcore fan.

Durant’s legacy has been called into question since he requested to be traded out of Brooklyn. The Nets failed to win a championship with him, Kyrie Irving and James Harden. Durant’s only two titles came when he joined an already championship-caliber team in the Golden State Warriors. A former Nets teammate apparently did not like playing with Durant and Irving either. Jordan never requested a trade from the Chicago Bulls and won six NBA titles there, albeit with a very strong supporting cast highlighted by Scottie Pippen.