NBA veteran has damning quote about playing with Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant

The Brooklyn Nets clearly had some issues last season, otherwise they would not be shopping their two biggest superstars in trade talks. Goran Dragic got a first-hand look at some of those problems after he signed with the Nets, and it does not sound like the veteran point guard enjoyed the experience.

Dragic signed with the Nets after he reached a buyout agreement with the San Antonio Spurs in February. He spoke about his time in Brooklyn during a recent interview with Slovenian publication Siol.net. He described it as “difficult” playing on a team with Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant.

“I played with some stars like Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, and I have to admit that it was quite difficult because the focus was not the team, but more the individual performances of the individuals,” Dragic said, via a Google translation.

Dragic did not go into detail, but there is no reason to doubt what he said. The Nets were swept by the Boston Celtics in the first round of the playoffs. Durant and Irving are supposedly close friends, yet Durant has asked Brooklyn to trade him. It would stand to reason that the two All-Stars have not enjoyed playing together as much as they imagined they would. The locker room could probably feel that.

Neither Durant nor Irving has been traded, however. If the Nets don’t lower their reported asking price, that may be a sign that they are going to try to convince K.D. and Kyrie to give playing together another shot. Dragic sounds skeptical that it would work.