Kevin Garnett fires profane warning at Jimmy Butler

Kevin Garnett is the latest high-profile name to call out Jimmy Butler over his ongoing beef with the Miami Heat.

Miami suspended Butler indefinitely earlier this week due to yet another controversial incident that drew the ire of Heat officials.

Garnett has apparently had enough of Butler’s off-court antics. The former league MVP blasted Butler during a recent episode of his “KG Certified” podcast, claiming Butler’s insubordination could have some serious consequences for the rest of the league (note: the video contains profanity.

“This is how non-guarantees are going to come into our league right here, for s–t like this,” Garnett said. We f—ing fought our a—s off through five or six goddamn lockouts where we protect the integrity of the talent. That talent has a responsibility to be professional, come in here, and do your f—ing job. You think I like Glen Taylor? You think I like that motherf—er?”

Garnett added that Butler could have emulated former All-Star John Wall, who had a similar falling-out with the Houston Rockets a few years back. Wall and the Rockets agreed to the point guard remaining away from the rest of the team so as not to serve as a distraction throughout the dispute.

Labeling Butler’s rogue behavior as a distraction at this point would feel like a huge understatement. The 6-time All-Star’s trade value has hit rock bottom as teams around the league have grown wary of his erratic behavior.

Reports have emerged stating that even Butler’s teammates have felt “disrespected” by their former leader.