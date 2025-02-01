Rachel Nichols shares alarming insight on Jimmy Butler drama

Some members of the Miami Heat roster are reportedly growing tired of Jimmy Butler’s off-court antics.

Earlier this week, the Heat announced that the team was suspending Butler indefinitely. Full details of the incident that led to the suspension can be found here.

Butler was just three games removed from a 7-game suspension last month due to “conduct detrimental to the team.”

The frustration with Butler has extended beyond the Heat’s front office, per Rachel Nichols of Fox Sports. Nichols recently appeared on the “Open Floor” podcast and reported that Butler’s teammates have felt “disrespected” by the 6-time All-Star of late (36:00 mark).

“I’ve talked to guys in [the Heat] locker room, and to say they have had it is an understatement,” said Nichols. Because [Jimmy Butler] has disrespected them so much. The way he’s been in and out, last minute not playing. The way he’s been acting towards [team staff] in their locker room, and then the stunt with them making them wait for hours on the tarmac to even show up?”

Nichols added that while she has yet to speak to Heat star Bam Adebayo specifically about the situation, she speculated that a player of Adebayo’s stature probably did not take kindly to Butler’s shenanigans.

Several reports have emerged over the past few weeks detailing some of Butler’s “transgressions” against the Heat.

Given Butler’s enigmatic nature, it’s hard to imagine that winning teams would be all that eager to acquire him. It’s no surprise that the Heat’s asking price for Butler has reportedly cratered of late.