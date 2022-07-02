Hall of Famer issues challenge to Anthony Davis

The Los Angeles Lakers had a disappointing 33-49 record last season, and Basketball Hall of Fame member Kevin Garnett had some strong words for one Lakers star who hasn’t played up to his potential.

On the latest “KG Certified” episode, Garnett gave some advice to Anthony Davis after Davis’ tough season. KG said that Davis wasn’t playing like the MVP-caliber player that Garnett believes he is.

“If I’m talking to [Davis] right now, I’m saying get lost,” Garnett said. “Go to Hawaii somewhere. When you come into camp, come into camp in better shape than anybody and everybody. That’s what you should be focused on. You should go for the MVP for the 2022-2023 season. It’s his turn to carry the torch.

“He can be so much better than what he is.”

Garnett also bashed Davis for not shooting a basketball for over two months after the Lakers’ season ended.

Davis is one of the most talented players in the league but has battled through injuries over the last few seasons. His admission that he hadn’t picked up a basketball in over two months after the season was concerning, but that apparently changed quickly. Shooting coach Chris Matthews shared a photo Thursday via Twitter of Davis getting a shot up at the Lakers’ training facility.

There is NO SUBSTITUTE for hard work!! AD been locked in! Blessing to help others with The Art of Shooting.🎯🏀 @AntDavis23 #NBA #LethalShooter pic.twitter.com/5UJPH65j7S — Lethal Shooter (@LethalShooter__) June 30, 2022

The 29-year-old played in just 40 games last season and averaged 23.2 points, 9.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists. All three totals were above or close to his career averages (23.8 points, 10.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists). It may not be far-fetched to think that Davis, by taking Garnett’s advice to “go in the lab” and fix his game, might be able to contend for that elusive MVP award while helping the Lakers get back to the playoffs.