Kevin Garnett withdraws bid to buy Wolves, takes more shots at owner

Much like he did with the rare opal in “Uncut Gems,” Kevin Garnett is taking himself out of the bidding in the sale of the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The retired Wolves great announced via Instagram on Tuesday that he and his ownership group are officially out of the running to purchase the team. Garnett also took more shots at owner Glen Taylor, saying “thx Glen for being yourself n (sic) what I know you to be.”

The former NBA MVP proceeded to call it a “joke” that the players who helped build a franchise “like a home” could “never own them, only rent them.” Additionally, Garnett hinted at the possibility of getting involved with ownership bids for potential expansion teams in Seattle and Las Vegas.

Appears that KG has officially come to terms with not being involved in a sale of the Wolves. Short on details here so it is unclear if it was a money issue or if other things got in the way. pic.twitter.com/E4BsDTYSib — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) March 4, 2021

Garnett is the greatest player in Wolves franchise history, having put the team on the map in their first decade of existence with his superstar play. But he has had a longstanding grudge against Taylor and has yet to get his jersey retired by the Wolves.

Taylor, who has owned the Wolves since 1994, has been fielding bids to sell the team since last summer. Garnett and a pair of billionaires recently got involved in the process with Garnett having previously said that he would love to “remove” Taylor. Unfortunately though, Garnett’s group is now out, and those hoping for a storybook ending will ultimately be disappointed.