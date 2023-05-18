Kevin Harlan has tremendous call of Jimmy Butler 3-pointer in Game 1

The fans in Boston were not happy about the way Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals unfolded on Wednesday, but Kevin Harlan did his best to keep up the excitement at TD Garden.

Butler scored 35 points while helping his Miami Heat get a 123-116 win over the Celtics in Game 1 of their series. Things just seemed to go Butler’s way as he got a great bounce on a 3-pointer with 1:03 left in the game to put the Heat up 120-110.

Harlan, who was announcing the game for TNT, had tons of enthusiasm on his call of the play. He captured the sentiment of the moment perfectly by calling him “Jimmy Freaking Butler.”

Jimmy from WAY downtown 🤯 pic.twitter.com/b298W8RcWM — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 18, 2023

The excitement, the enthusiasm — it felt like Harlan was falling out of his chair after seeing that shot drop in.

The Heat lost their first play-in game and only got into the playoffs as the No. 8 seed. They’ve since taken out the Milwaukee Bucks, New York Knicks, and now they’re up 1-0 on the Celtics. They mean business.