Kevin Love gets engaged to girlfriend Kate Bock

Congratulations are in order for Kevin Love and his girlfriend, now fiancee, Kate Bock.

Both Love and Bock shared photos on their Instagram accounts on Sunday night from their engagement.

“‘Souls tend to go back to who feels like home.’

“My Fiancé. The Joy of My Life,” Love wrote as his comment on the photo.

Bock shared her comment after being proposed to for her birthday.

“Well, this was the best birthday surprise I could have ever imagined. I couldn’t be happier to have been asked to be a Love by my love. Heart bursting all day & night,” she wrote on her comment.

Love and Bock have been dating for nearly six years. They gave us one of our favorite Halloween costumes several years ago.

The Cleveland Cavaliers forward has only played in two games this season due to a strained calf but is taking care of big business off the court.