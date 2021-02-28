Kevin Love likely to return to Cavs after All-Star break

Kevin Love has played in just two games this season because of a calf injury, and it could be at least another two weeks before the Cleveland Cavaliers star suits up again.

Love is unlikely to return to the Cavs before the All-Star break, according to Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com.

The Cavaliers have only two games remaining before the All-Star break, which spans nine days. Love went through a pre-game workout prior to Saturday’s game and is said to be making progress, but it makes sense for Cleveland to give him the extra time to fully recover.

Love originally suffered a strained calf in the Cavs’ preseason opener. He then appeared in two regular season games before being sidelined on Dec. 27.

Love reportedly felt some soreness in his calf following back-to-back practices last week, which is why he has only been taking part in individual workouts again.

The Cavs are 13-21 on the season and unlikely to make the playoffs. Love’s most important role at this stage is to be a leader for a young team, so Cleveland will be happy to have him back whenever he’s cleared.