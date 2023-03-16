Kevin Love goes viral for hilarious social media post about nut shot

Kevin Love is maintaining a good sense of humor about his testicular misfortune.

The Miami Heat big man Love took a brutal shot south of the belt line during Wednesday’s win over the Memphis Grizzlies. While attempting to drive around Love in the third quarter, Grizzlies swingman Desmond Bane socked him in the groin with his off hand (video here). Bane was assessed a Flagrant 2 foul for the nut shot, which triggered an automatic ejection.

In a post to Instagram on Thursday, Love joked about the incident. He shared a still photo of himself recoiling in agony from the groin strike and tagged The Museum of Modern Art.

The rest of us might be able to appreciate that modern take on Edvard Munch’s “The Scream.” But for Love, that moment had to have felt anything but artistic.

At least Love can take solace in the fact that the Heat won in a 138-119 blowout. But as this other NBA player can also attest to, there are no winners when the family jewels come under attack.