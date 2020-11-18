Kevin Love says he still has suicidal thoughts

It has been more than two years since Kevin Love first opened up about his struggles with anxiety and depression, and the Cleveland Cavaliers star continues to raise awareness about mental health issues by sharing his own experiences. In a recent interview, Love revealed that he still experiences suicidal thoughts.

Love discussed a wide range of topics during an appearance on “In Depth with Graham Bensinger,” including the depression and anxiety he experienced after suffering a serious hand injury when he was with the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2012. Love told Bensinger he researched a number of ways to take his own life around that time, and he was asked if he still thinks about suicide. He admitted that he does.

“If whoever’s gonna watch this who has had those thoughts before, I think it does cross your mind and I’ve just learned to speak my truth, honestly,” Love said. “I’ve learned that, you know, nothing haunts us like the things we don’t say. So me keeping that in is actually more harmful.”

Love said there were points in his life where basketball was his only escape, which is why he went to a very dark place after injuring his hand in 2012. He said therapy and opening up about his issues has helped tremendously, but he still has days that are “super brutal.”

“I’ve obviously had days that I really do struggle, I suffer a lot from imposter theory as well,” Love explained. “Like I sometimes don’t feel deserving. I don’t feel like I’m worthy of what I’ve accomplished, or the success I’ve had, and a lot of times I feel like a fraud, because I don’t feel like I’ve achieved enough.”

Love’s focus has been on defeating the stigma associated with mental health issues, and that was his primary motivation behind starting the Kevin Love Fund roughly two years ago. He has received plenty of support since sharing his story, and he is not the only star athlete who has gone public about struggling with similar issues.

Love, 32, averaged 17.6 points and 9.8 rebounds per game with the Cavs last season. Next season will be his 13th in the NBA.