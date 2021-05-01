Kevin Porter Jr took funny shot at Jrue Holiday after career night

Kevin Porter Jr. was feeling himself a bit after his career game Thursday.

The Houston Rockets guard detonated for a career-high 50 points in an impressive win over the Milwaukee Bucks. Former All-Defensive First Teamer Jrue Holiday was a primary defender on Porter no less.

After the game, Rockets forward Kenyon Martin Jr. went live on Instagram in the team’s locker room. During the broadcast, Porter could be overheard taking a funny shot at Holiday.

“You see Jrue?” the 20-year-old Porter said. “I was sliding his a– all around the f—ing court.”

You can see video of the hilarious moment here.

Porter, who also chipped in five rebounds and 11 assists, definitely deserved to flex a bit. The Bucks are one of the best teams in the league, and Holiday is widely seen as one of the NBA’s most stout defenders.

The former USC star Porter has had an up-and-down season to say the least. But Thursday’s eruption provided a glimpse of the true upside that he has.