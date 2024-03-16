Bucks get huge injury boost ahead of playoffs

The Milwaukee Bucks are getting a significant boost as they gear up for the playoffs.

Bucks forward Khris Middleton told reporters Saturday that he intends to return to the lineup for Sunday’s game against the Phoenix Suns. Middleton has not played since Feb. 6 due to a lingering ankle injury.

Milwaukee Bucks F Khris Middleton (ankle) plans to make his return to the lineup vs. the Phoenix Suns Sunday on ABC, he told reporters today. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 16, 2024

Long regarded as one of Milwaukee’s most important defensive players, Middleton’s return should help further stabilize a team that has had issues on that end for a good part of the season. The veteran has played in 43 games this season, averaging 14.8 points per game.

The Bucks had been struggling a bit even before Middleton got hurt, and they have managed a six-game win streak during his absence. However, the Bucks’ issues on the defensive end — and some recent questions about effort — could certainly be addressed by his presence as the team gets ready for the postseason.