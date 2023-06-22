 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, June 21, 2023

Khris Middleton makes big decision on his $40 million contract option

June 21, 2023
by Larry Brown
Read
Khris Middleton looking on

Jul 11, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton looks on during warmups prior to game three of the 2021 NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Khris Middleton has made a big decision regarding his contract option for next season.

Middleton signed a 5-year, $177.5 million contract with Milwaukee in 2019. He had played four seasons on the deal and had a $40.39 million option for next season. But the veteran forward has declined the option in order to become a free agent.

Though Middleton turned down the big money option, that doesn’t necessarily mean he won’t be returning to the Bucks. Declining the option could just be procedural before Middleton and the Bucks agree to a new extension.

The 31-year-old could end up getting a new deal worth around $130 million for four years, which would represent much more total money though a decrease in annual value from $40 million. A new deal could also help Milwaukee manage its luxury tax situation.

Middleton has spent the last 10 seasons with the Bucks since being acquired in 2013 in the Brandon Jennings deal. He has made three All-Star teams.

Middleton is recovering from arthroscopic surgery on his knee and was limited to just 33 games last season due to several injuries. Middleton has averaged 17.5 points per game during his Bucks career and is a career 38.8 percent three-point shooter.

Article Tags

Khris Middleton
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus