Kings’ De’Aaron Fox appears to poke fun at Knicks over draft lottery spot

De’Aaron Fox appeared to poke fun at the New York Knicks on Thursday over the Eastern Conference team’s poor draft lottery fortunes.

The Knicks had the sixth-worst record in the league this season and ended up with the No. 8 pick in the NBA Draft when the lottery order was revealed Thursday. Many mocked the Knicks for being so bad but not reaping the reward with a higher pick.

That included Fox, who said on Twitter that the Knicks were probably sick over it. He added “#8,” which was likely a reference to the Knicks getting the eighth pick.

Yo I know they sick #8 — De'Aaron Fox (@swipathefox) August 21, 2020

Fox’s Kings ended up with the No. 12 pick.

Fox has been with Sacramento for three seasons since being drafted by them No. 5 overall in 2017. He averaged a career-best 21.1 points per game this season and wants to stay with Sacramento long term.